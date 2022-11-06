17.6 pct GE15 candidates in Sabah are women

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): The 15th General Election (GE15) will see 21 or 17.6 per cent women from the 119 total candidates in Sabah vying for a seat in the Dewan Rakyat with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan having the most numbers, seven and six respectively.

Pejuang, Independent and Barisan Nasional (BN) fielded two candidates each while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the Social Democratic Welfare Party or KDM, entered one each.

PH’s candidates are Rowindy Lawrence Odong (Kimanis), Grelydia Gilod (Keningau), Noorita Sual (Tenom), Liau Fui Fui (Batu Sapi), Vivian Wong Shir Yee (Sandakan incumbent), Datuk Christina Liew Chin Jin (Tawau incumbent) and Noraini Abdul Ghapur (Kalabakan).

Warisan is featuring Isnaraisah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud incumbent), Jo Anna Sue Henley Rampas (Tuaran), Amanda Yeo Yan Yin (Kota Kinabalu), Siti Noorhasmawaty (Pensiangan), Rowena Rasid (Beluran) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Kinabatangan).

From Pejuang are Nur Alya Humaira Binti Usun Abdullah (Kudat) and Nur Aini Abdul (Kalabakan); Independent, Peggy Chaw Zhi Ting (Tenom) and Lita Tan Abdullah (Sandakan); BN’s Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (Beaufort) and Maizatul Akmam Alawi (Lahad Datu); GRS’s Yee Tsai Yiew (Kota Kinabalu); KDM’s Datuk Johair Mat Lani (Beaufort).

According to a statistic issued by Election Commission (EC), from the 1,689,387 voters in Sabah, 49.36 per cent voters are women (833,847) compared to 50.64 per cent (855,540) men.

With seven out of 24 seats they are contesting, PH has committed 29.1 women representation while Warisan 24 per cent.

Leaders from various political parties in Malaysia were all on the same page in their commitment to achieving the target of fielding 30 per cent women candidates in elections, in turn increasing female representation in the country’s legislative bodies.

However, many political parties are not achieving the number despite their pledge on making equal opportunities and creating access to equal opportunity to women.

As reported in Bernama recently, since the formation of Malaysia, the number of female leaders in the legislative body has never exceeded 15 per cent, with the highest being 14.86 per cent in the Dewan Rakyat, 11.42 per cent in the Senate and 11.57 per cent in state legislative assemblies.