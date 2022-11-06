‘A promise made is a promise kept’, Abg Jo chides PN on contesting in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Sunday chided Perikatan Nasional (PN) for breaking its promise on not contesting in Sarawak in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Premier said the national coalition had appeared to have forgotten the agreement made between both parties that PN would leave Sarawak alone.

“During the political crisis in Malaya, this party had asked for GPS’ assistance and it is with our support that (PN chairman) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed the Prime Minister.

“But now that the election is here, they have decided to send four candidates to contest against GPS. ‘Cakap tidak serupa bikin’ (all talk and no action),” he said at the Sri Aman Division Sarawakku Sayang Programme at Engkilili Multi-Purpose Hall in Engkilili today.

PN is contesting in four seats this GE15 namely Saratok (Datuk Ali Biju), Lubok Antu (Jugah Muyang), Bintulu (Duke Janteng), and Batang Lupar (Hamdan Sani).

Abang Johari stressed that he was not “anti-West Malaysian” but that a promise made is a promise kept.

“Understanding and respect must be reciprocal. You respect me and I will do the same.

“I don’t care if you come here, for it is democracy. But please keep to your promise,” he expressed.

He said Sarawakians can look after themselves and it is only through local Sarawak parties that can best protect the state’s interests.

“I have no compromise. If you come, we will go against you for the future of our younger generation,” he warned.

Abang Johari in his speech urged voters in Lubok Antu to make the right choice come polling day on Nov 19.

He said it is through GPS that ensures constant development in Lubok Antu and its state constituencies Batang Ai and Engkilili.

“If Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS candidate for Lubok Antu) is given the chance to be your MP, it will be easy for me to discuss with him areas that need development in Lubok Antu,” he said.

Lubok Antu is currently held by its incumbent Jugah Muyang who won with a majority of 1,059 votes in GE14 in a three-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional’s Robert Pasang Alam and Parti Keadilan Rakyat Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

He joined PKR in June 2020 but quit the party to become an Independent MP supporting the PN government.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry, and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.