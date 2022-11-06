‘A vote for BN is a vote for Zahid’ just opposition perception, says Ismail Sabri

BERA (Nov 6): The allegation that one vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) is equivalent to one vote for BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become Prime Minister is just a perception played by the opposition during the campaign period for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that until now there has been no change involving the prime ministerial candidate from BN after GE15.

“I also heard about that, but I did correct that perception yesterday… the opposition only wanted to create a perception while I (already) said that UMNO MT (Supreme Council) and PAU (UMNO general assembly) have already decided. If you want to change the decision, it must be done in the MT, it must be changed in the PAU.

“As long as the MT does not decide otherwise (change the prime minister candidate), what has been decided is still valid, as of today there is still no change,” he said in a press conference after the Kenduri Rakyat with Bandar Kemayan Community programme, here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also UMNO vice-president, said this when asked to comment on the allegation that was used by the opposition on social media, which subsequently went viral.

Previously, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have said that Ismail Sabri remains BN’s poster boy and candidate for the post of prime minister in GE15, with the coalition’s stance on the matter not changing if BN succeeds in governing the country. — Bernama