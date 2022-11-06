Army chief: Personnel not allowed to participate in GE15 campaign

PORT DICKSON (Nov 6): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel have been reminded not to get directly involved in the 15th general election (GE15) campaign.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said direct involvement including participating in campaigning was a violation of the rules set for armed forces personnel.

“It is hoped that our personnel will not be seen holding up party banners with other supporters, shouting here and there, that is not the right way and we do not allow it.

“Nevertheless, we are not stopping them from voting for the political party that they prefer or participating in ceramah (political talks), it is their choice, they can still vote to determine the country’s future. It is hoped that they will be able to fulfil their duty on polling day,” he told reporters after the state-level ceremony to confer the Pingat Jasa Malaysia award to 472 ATM ex-servicemen at Segenting Camp here today.

The Election Commission set polling day on Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.

Meanwhile, Zamrose said ATM would provide more transition training for veterans under the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) that is in line with the times and the country’s workforce needs, adding that the existing training was insufficient and needed effective improvements.

“Perhebat offers long-term courses of between six to 18 months in mechanical engineering, interior design, automotive, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and management studies for those about to retire.

“However, we found that many former participants are not working in the field that they were trained in. We will analyse this issue and will work to improve the existing courses and add other courses as well,” he added. – Bernama