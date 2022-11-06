BN Sabah regrets PBRS’ Ewon fielded against GRS in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah regrets that its component party Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) has gone against the coalition leadership’s decision by allowing Datuk Ewon Ebin to contest in Ranau.

BN Sabah Secretary Datu Jafry Ariffin in a statement yesterday said the move clearly showed disrespect for the coalition’s chairman’s decision that they would support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate in Ranau.

Jafry said in accordance with the agreement reached between BN Sabah and GRS, the former would direct all party machinery to work and help the GRS candidate in Ranau, incumbent Datuk Jonathan Yassin to win the seat.

“BN did not approve the use of the coalition’s logo by PBRS (in Ranau). PBRS’ candidate in Ranau does not have the appointment letter from BN to contest in the Ranau parliamentary seat.

“BN Sabah will continue to respect the cooperation between it and GRS in the 15th general election and BN will support the GRS candidate in Ranau,” he added.

According to Jafry, PBRS secretary-general had informed the candidate who is also the chief coordinator of PBRS Ranau through a letter dated Nov 4 of the party’s decision to cancel the use of the PBRS symbol for the election.

Controversy arose after the nomination process yesterday which saw Ewon in a five-cornered fight against incumbent Jonathan, Taufik Dahlan (Pakatan Harapan), Azizul Julirin (Pejuang) and Markos Siton (Warisan).

A check on the Election Commission (EC) website revealed found that Ewon is contesting under PBRS logo.