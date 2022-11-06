BN to launch manifesto for GE15 tomorrow

BAGAN DATUK (Nov 6): The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), to be launched tomorrow, will focus on people’s well-being, stable economic growth, creating more job opportunities and education.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN manifesto will outline 10 cores and 99 offers for the various groups in the society, especially the B40 and M40, as well as the T20.

“We want the people’s well-being to be given priority, so we must determine measures to not burden the people. We also want to continue to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), domestic direct investment (DDI) so that investors can reinvest to create more job opportunities and increase export value,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is defending his Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat, told this to reporters when met after visiting the Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat polling district center (PDM) here today.

He said the BN manifesto would be launched via live broadcast on social media. – Bernama