Civil society movement promoter among five candidates vying for Kanowit in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 6): A promoter of civil society movement Gerakan TanahAirKu Sarawak (GTAKS) Dr Eli Luhat is among the five candidates vying for the Kanowit parliamentary seat in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

“I am a practising scientist cum social activist aged 65. This is my first time venturing into politics. I never contested before. I will be an independent using the key symbol,” he said.

Eli, who is a Kayan from Rumah Kamarau, Ulu Sungai Ranan in Kanowit, said his campaign slogan is simply “Vote Me for Change” or “Undilah Saya Untuk Perubahan” in Bahasa Malaysia.

He said apart from holding talks, he will be using the social media for campaigning.

“As you may have been aware of, I have been distributing and promoting the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement of 1963) book and The Land use (NCR) 1956 map to the general public nationwide all these years,” he said.

Eli is one of the three independent candidates who is facing the seat incumbent Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).The other candidates are George Chen who is using a book symbol and Michael Lias who is using a chair symbol.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) is represented by Mohd Fauzi Nyambong @ Joseph Usit.

Meanwhile, Eli said GTAKS has nothing to do with the Peninsular Malaysia-based Gerakan TanahAirKu (GTA) political bloc set up by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad.

He added that the only similarity that the two entities is having is that both are still in the waiting list to be registered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“Ours is not registered. Tun Mahathir’s GTA is also not yet registered and, that’s why they are using Pejuang party logo to contest in Peninsular Malaysia.”