Covid-19 on upward march in Malaysia, with 4,619 new recorded cases, one death

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): A total of 4,619 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported, two of them imported cases.

The Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) site KKMNow also recorded one death.

In terms of state, Selangor had the highest number of cases at 2,018, followed by Kuala Lumpur (806) and Negri Sembilan (355).

At the time of writing, the number of reported Covid-19 cases in Malaysia totalled 4,923,538, while the death toll in the country stands at 36,482.

Meanwhile, there are 36,582 active cases, with 34,907 or 95.4 per cent of them undergoing home quarantine.

A total of 1,605 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. Among those, 70 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with 50 of them needing ventilators.

The total number of recovered cases recorded is 4,850,474.

Last week, Covid-19 cases surged nearly 60 per cent when KKMNow recorded 20,824 new daily cases compared to 13,050 new daily cases from the week before.

Caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier warned of an imminent surge in Covid-19 cases for several weeks involving the highly transmissible Omicron XBB sub-variant in Malaysia.

He reminded the public to stay vigilant by continuing to wear face masks in crowded and closed areas, especially with the country entering the campaign period of the 15th general election (GE15).

The campaigning period for GE15 kicked off yesterday with the candidates filing their nomination papers.

Early voting is set for November 15 and the polling day has been set for November 19. – Malay Mail