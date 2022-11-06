Covid-19: Very high positivity rate in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Sabah recorded 274 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with a very high positivity rate of 20.42 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the positivity rate was 14.57 per cent on Saturday.

“This means that out of every 100 samples tested, there are 20 people who are Covid-19 positive.

“The reason daily figure only increased by two cases is that the number of samples is much lower than yesterday’s,” he said.

Eight districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 85 cases, Papar 43, Tuaran 31, Penampang 26, Lahad Datu 22, Tawau 16, Sandakan 15 and Kudat 11.

There was zero case in Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod.

From the 274 cases recorded, 268 are under Categories 1 and 2, three in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.