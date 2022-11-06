Dr M doubts sincerity of DPM post offer to Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) protem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad doubts that the offer of a Deputy Prime Minister post to Sabah and Sarawak by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) is made with sincerity.

“Well if they are sincere, then we support that, but I am afraid that it is only an election promise. And when they win they do differently,” said Tun Mahathir to the media after launching Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) here on Sunday.

Tun Mahathir who is Pejuang chairman, stressed that GTA does not make empty promises.

“We are with Sabah, what it needs we will implement. We understand about Sabah because many of us have experience in Sabah and we know the ways to develop the state. But there is no need for us to explain to others,” he said.

On whether the offers on issues like Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and 40 per cent of revenue by political parties to Sabahans can be fulfilled, the former Prime Minister said, “I don’t think they can do it, they only promise. What is important is that the three parties, BN, PH and PN cannot govern the country well. Only GTA has the capability and idea how to repair the damages they did to the country.”

GTA, he said, also has many plans to develop the country but at this point of time, it does not make any promises and will implement what needs to be done and added those promises are made by those fishing for votes.

To the question on the possibility of GTA working with Warisan to form the government, Tun Mahathir replied, “I don’t know, I think Warisan does not even have enough candidates. Warisan is very new and is not known in Peninsular Malaysia. It is known as a Sabah party and now in Sabah it has lost its support, many of its former YBs have left the party. So what can Warisan do? Nothing.”

GTA, he stressed, places a lot of importance on quality and its leaders are people who are not facing any legal action, they are not corrupt as well as not bankrupt.

Tun Mahathir when asked how GTA would attract voters in Sabah without a manifesto, pointed out that it is the only clean party at the moment, as the others have problems.

“Our leaders have experience and have been administrators and build up Malaysia. That is our offer, to turn around Malaysia so that once again it becomes the Asian Tiger. But we don’t spell out what is an Asian Tiger, instead we will show that we have ideas on how to develop the country, how to clean up the corruption and all that,” he said.