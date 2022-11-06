Dr Rundi calls on Sarawakians to vote for a stable government

BINTULU (Nov 6): The 15th general election is not only a platform for Sarawak voters to choose Member of Parliaments but also an opportunity to vote for a stable government, said Dato Sri Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) senior vice president called on Sarawak people to cast their votes wisely on Nov 19.

He said voters should prioritise stability for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“I appeal to all Sarawakians to help GPS to continue ensuring our rights are protected and fight to achieve a stable government for Malaysia,” he said when met by reporters at the Civic Centre here yesterday.

Rundi was present to accompany Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing at the nomination process for Bintulu parliamentary seat.

He said the Bintulu incumbent had shown his dedication through his hardwork as Bintulu MP for five terms.

“I call on Bintulu people to continue supporting Datuk Seri Tiong for his sixth term as he has shown an excellent performance.

“If you don’t believe it, go ask the villagers and those people in town here,” said Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman.

At the same time, he also praised the political supporters of the contesting parties for their political maturity especially GPS supporters.

He said, though standing under the heat of sun for hours, while waiting for the official announcement of their party candidates, the supporters had maintained high discipline without making any provocation.

“This is the time for us to make a decision, first to be able to show to the world how civilised we are in terms of our attitude during election,” he said.

According to Rundi, Malaysia is experiencing a political transformation and therefore, a smooth general election is important to uplift the image of the country in the eyes of the world.

Meanwhile Tiong had called on all people to work together for the sake of Bintulu.

The five term Bintulu incumbent will be challenged by Chiew Chan Yew of Pakatan Harapan and Duke Janteng of Perikatan Nasional in a three-cornered fight.