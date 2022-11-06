Dr Teo renders support for GE15’s PKR-PH candidate

MIRI (Nov 6): Former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo, in refuting speculations involving his absence during PKR candidacy announcement on Nov 1, turned up at P219 nomination centre at Industrial Training Institute to give his support to PKR’s candidate Chiew Choon Man.

Dr Teo, together with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) supporters had walked a short distance from Jalan Miri Bypass-Kuala Baram to the nomination centre while carrying PH flags, echoed with the ‘Reformasi’ chants.

Speaking to the reporters, Dr Teo said he will be assisting the PH-PKR candidate and his team during the campaign period as Chiew is still new.

“My team will be assisting by supplying posters and banners with messages, which play important role in reaching out to voters.

“Public or in-person meetings may not be time efficient at this short period of time. Therefore, putting up posters and banners depicting candidate’s photo and messages with party’s logo is the best and most effective way,” said Dr Teo.

The 15th General Election in P219 Miri parliamentary seat will see three-corner fight between GPS-SUPP candidate Jeffrey Phang Siaw Foong; Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Lawrence Lai and PH-PKR’s Chiew Choon Man.