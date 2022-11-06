GE15: 1 in Selangor, 3 in S’wak arrested for election offences

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6 ): The police arrested four individuals – one in Selangor and three in Sarawak – yesterday, which was nomination day for the 15th general election (GE15) for allegedly committing various election offences.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, who is head of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, said eight investigation papers (IPs) had been opened.

The investigations were carried out for offences under the Penal Code, namely Section 500 for defamation, Section 447 for criminal trespass, Section 506 for criminal intimidation and Section 147 for rioting, Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, and the Election Act, he said in a statement today.

Hazani said the police had also issued 289 permits for “ceramah” (political talks), with 52 of the permits in Perak, Johor (47), Selangor (32), Kedah (29), Sabah (28), Sarawak (22), Penang (18), Negeri Sembilan (15), Pahang and Melaka (14 each), Terengganu (seven), Kelantan (six), Perlis (three) and Kuala Lumpur (two).

“A total of 19 ceramah were found to be held without permit, with 11 of them in Selangor, Perak (five), Pahang (one) and Terengganu (two),” he said.

The polling day for GE15 is on Nov 19, while early voting is on Nov 15. – Bernama