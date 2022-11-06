GE15: A vote for GPS is never a vote for Umno, says Abg Jo

ENGKILILI (Nov 6): Umno will not be a liability for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) despite some quarters saying that voting for GPS in the 15th general election (GE15) is like voting for Umno, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a vote for GPS in GE15 is never a vote for Umno because there is no Barisan Nasional (BN) or its component Umno contesting for seats in the state in the GE15.

“My face is not like Zahid (Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi). So a vote for GPS is never like a vote for Umno,” he said when met by reporters at the Engkilili Town Multipurpose Hall here today.

There were notions that a vote GPS in the coming GE15 is equivalent to a vote for Umno which GPS leaders claim to be originating from the opposition.

Last month, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has rubbished the notion as well.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president described such talks as a tactic by the opposition, particularly the Democratic Action Party (DAP), to confuse voters.

“Now DAP is saying that voting GPS will be like voting for Umno. I do not know who votes for Umno (in Sarawak). There is no Umno in Sarawak,” said Dr Sim at the time.

Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last month said that BN will need to work with other parties such as GPS or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah if it fails to win a simple majority in the upcoming GE15.

“Whatever it is, let’s wait for the election results, then the (Umno) supreme council will make a decision.

“If we only have 85 seats, we won’t be able to form a government, so for sure we will work with other parties,” said Ismail Sabri.