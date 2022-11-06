GE15: Candidates, supporters advised to comply with election rules

BINTULU (Nov 6): Candidates and supporters of the contesting political parties in the 15th general election (GE15) for Bintulu parliamentary seat have been advised to comply with the election rules and regulations.

In making this call, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit hoped that all parties involved would give their full cooperation by not violating the laws especially during the campaigning period until the polling day on Nov 19.

“After this nomination process, we will have a meeting with agents and representative of the candidates, we will explain the dos and don’ts during the campaigning period,” he said when met at the Bintulu Civic Centre yesterday.

Batholomew was happy with the smooth nomination process at the nomination centre with all supporters of the contesting parties behaving in a disciplined manner.

“The situation at the nomination centre at Bintulu Civic Centre was in good and under control.

“Today we have deployed 21 officers and 87 policemen with one police drone unit to monitor the situation in the vicinity of the nomination centre,” he said.

Asked about the police permit for political talks and campaign, Batholomew said it will be issued after the nomination process and to-date, the police have received an application from Perikatan Nasional.