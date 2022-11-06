GE15: Denounce greedy political leaders, Stampin PSB candidate tells voters

KUCHING (Nov 6): Political leaders who already hold important posts and yet still aiming for more should be denounced for being greedy, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) supreme council member Lue Cheng Hing.

Lue, who is contesting in Stampin as a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate in the 15th general election (GE15) following an alliance between the parties, said such behaviour is displayed by certain leaders in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Democratic Action Party (DAP).

He also questioned if it is fair to the public if many resources are spent on those people with multiple posts as if the country is short of capable people.

“Can they carry out their duty diligently if being elected to so many posts? Especially they have to travel between East Malaysia and West Malaysia frequently? This will also deprive many peers and young people of the opportunity to be promoted and seek higher advancement,” he said in a statement.

Lue also claimed both GPS and DAP have, over the past few decades, been unable to protect Sarawak’s sovereignty, resources and interests.

“Moreover, with the rising cost of commodities, the people are suffering, young men and women are leaving the country for a better living. Resource-rich Sarawak, instead of being better than Brunei, has now deteriorated into one the poorest state,” he said.

As such, he appealed to all Sarawakians, especially young voters, to defend their future and the future of Sarawak, and vote him into Parliament in GE15.

Lue is locked in a three-way fight for Stampin with incumbent Chong Chieng Jen from DAP and Lo Khere Chiang from GPS.