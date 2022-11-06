GE15: Dr Richard confident of winning Betong seat

BETONG (Nov 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Betong seat Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri is confident of delivering the seat to GPS in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said he is confident of winning as he had been preparing for quite a while.

He also said if he wins, he would work closely with GPS leaders in Betong to compliment their efforts and initiatives in making Betong more progressive.

“Their strong support too will reciprocate our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s approval of the formation of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA).

“I thus hope Betong voters will give me their fullest support to ensure Betong stays with GPS,” he told the media after the nomination of candidates here yesterday.

Commenting on BDDA, he said that the agency is poised to raise the bar for future progress and prosperity of Betong.

“Voters in Betong must not allow such strategic plan and programme to go to waste.

“I urge all voters to cast their votes for GPS and for me.”

Dr Richard, 59, and a veterinarian by training and a political secretary to the premier, was proposed by Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and seconded by Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam.

He will face Patrick Kamis, 58, of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an independent Hasbie Satar, 48 in the GE15 tussle for Betong seat.

“I am very fortunate because both Uggah, Mohd Razi and Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu have all worked very hard in their respective constituencies which make up the Betong parliamentary seat,” he said.

“Together, they have done a lot in contributing to Betong’s development, and as a rookie politician, I will need a lot of support from them, especially Uggah, a veteran politician and a deputy Premier,” he said.

More than 2,000 leaders and supporters of GPS accompanied Dr Richard to the nomination centre.

They included Uggah, Mohd Razi, Rentap and former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat.