GE15: PBK, PSB, PBDS out to make S’wak equal partner in federation, says Lue

KUCHING (Nov 6): Sarawak is not being promoted as an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia and the alliance of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK)-Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB)-Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) aims to change that.

PBK candidate for Stampin, Lue Cheng Hing, said while Gabungan Part Sarawak (GPS) has been the kingmaker twice, it has not done enough for Sarawak.

“We want to go in and do better. Our focus is more on developing Sarawak. If we can get back our resources from federal we can develop Sarawak better.

“There is so much to compare between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. For example, our only highway is not even completed in 50 years while over there they have so many highways and other infrastructure,” he told reporters after the nomination of Stampin candidates at Padawan Municipal Council here yesterday.

On Stampin, Lue said there were many things that were already outdated and needed improvement.

“We need to focus on improving the infrastructure. No doubt there have been a lot done before this, but we can do more and better. There is still more room for improvement,” he said.

On his campaigning strategy, Lue said it would basically be the same as everybody else as there would be door-to-door visits, leaflet distribution and ceramahs.

“We need to explain to Sarawakians how Sarawak was once very rich but because the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has been abused, we have lost a lot of them (resources).

“I leave it to the voters to decide. Based on public response, they prefer a local-based party than a party from Peninsular Malaysia,” he added.

Lue is up against Lo (GPS-SUPP) and incumbent Chong Chieng Jen (DAP) in the fight for Stampin this GE15.