GE15: PH candidate for Tanjong Manis wants to fight for a better Sarawak

SIBU (Nov 6): Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Tanjong Manis, Zainab Suhaili, aims to fight for a better Sarawak in this 15th general election (GE15).

Zainab, 53, who was born in Matu Daro and grew up in Sibu, said the only way to do it is to choose Pakatan Harapan (PH) to be the next federal government and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the next prime minister.

“This is the reason why I am here. This is the reason why PH leaders put me to contest in Tanjong Manis. This is their decision, I accept their decision and I will do my best,” she said.

Zainab, who had been in the education field for about 30 years and a mother of eight, said that she opted for an early retirement in 2021 to be involved in politics because of the contrast of development between the states in West Malaysia and Sarawak.

“When I migrated to Melaka in 2014 with my husband, I traveled from Johor all the way to Perlis. I saw the development taking place there.

“We in Sarawak are way behind. So, once PH becomes the next government, I want the federal government to help Sarawak and I will also voice the needs of Sarawak in Parliament,” she said.

After retirement, Zainab, who is also Amanah Sarawak Women chief, contested in Jemoreng in the 12th state election in December 2021. She only obtained 244 votes. Datuk Juanda Jaya of PBB won with 5,623 votes. Independent Osman Rafaie got 611 votes.