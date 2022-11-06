GE15: Soon Koh pledges to transform Sibu into global education hub if elected

SIBU (Nov 6): Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh promises to transform Sibu into a global education hub to bring back the town’s glorious days.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, who is eyeing the Sibu parliamentary seat, said if he is elected in the 15th general election (GE15), he will strive to bring in international students to Sibu to help boost the education and tourism sectors here.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said he had devoted tremendous efforts to education development here before he called it a day with the Sarawak government.

He said among his achievements were the setting up of University Technology Sarawak (UTS), Kolej Laila Taib and Sarawak Maritime Academy.

“I devoted lots of efforts into education and built UTS, Kolej Laila Taib and Sarawak Maritime Academy and I also brought in Confucius Institute

“I hope to bring in international students so that Sibu would return to the olden days of glory, flourishing with many people coming to Sibu, which will have multiplying effects on all sectors of economy,” he said when launching PSB manifesto at his service centre here today.

Wong said he aspired to develop Sibu into an education hub by attracting more foreign students.

With an influx of foreign students, he believed that Sibu will see further development, and the tourism industry can be developed along with the parents of these foreign students coming to visit.

“UTS was set up so that our children do not need to travel overseas for tertiary education. Most youths choose not to return to their hometown after completing their tertiary education abroad.

“It was also to provide tertiary education opportunities to children who cannot afford to study abroad. Apart from UTS, Kolej Laila Taib and Sarawak Maritime Academy, I have visited Tsinghua University and Peking University, and signed MoU with them. But after I left the government, they did not proceed with the collaboration,” he said.

He added that no one should politicise education matters.

One of the PSB’s election promises is full recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), the credential held by students of Chinese independent schools.

Towards this end, Wong said the government must bear all the operating costs of Chinese independent schools including teachers’ salaries.

According to him, these teachers are generally underpaid compared to their counterparts in government schools.

“They don’t even get half the pay of their counterparts in government schools are getting. Teachers of Chinese independent schools are paid RM2,100 on average but those with government schools are getting between RM4,000 and RM7,000.

“Chinese independent schools have contributed to the development of the country. Some 6,000 universities across the globe recognise UEC but the Malaysian government doesn’t and UEC holders cannot enrol for local public universities,” he added.