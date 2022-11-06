Gerawat rallies support for GPS candidate in Baram

MARUDI (Nov 6): Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has called on voters in Baram to rally behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) this election to ensure its candidate Datuk Anyi Ngau win with a big majority.

Gerawat, who is also Mulu assemblyman, said should Anyi be able to retain the seat with a big majority after polling on Nov 19, he hoped that the latter would be given a position in the new federal government.

“We want our candidate to win with bigger majority this time,” he said at the party’s first day of campaigning in Lubok Nibong, Marudi today.

Earlier, Gerawat and Anyi visited the new Rh William Endak longhouse site and the gravel road project site connecting Rh Gerinang to Jalan Poyut.

He said he was overall satisfied with its progress.

“The site for the new longhouse has been levelled and almost completed.

“For this project, I have given RM30,000 of my Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant,” he said.

As for the 5km road project, he said it is expected to be completed in April next year.