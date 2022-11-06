GPS launches ‘comprehensive, inclusive’ 25-thrust manifesto

KUCHING (Nov 6): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will fulfil the 25 items promised in its manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), said chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said the manifesto is based on five main pillars, which includes 215 commitments.

“Our manifesto is based on five main pillars, 25 thrusts and 215 commitments with the theme of ensuring a stable, developed, progressive and prosperous Sarawak by 2030,” he said when launching the GPS Manifesto for GE15 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday night.

He said the manifesto would ensure Sarawak would regain its rights as what has been spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Federal Constitution, Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report and the Sarawak State Constitution.

“GPS is determined to fulfil our promise through our comprehensive and inclusive manifesto which focuses on the interests of the people and the future of our country.

“The manifesto that we release this evening will give attention to the low-income group including B40 and M40, school students, elderly, children and civil servants, those who live in the city and rural areas.

“We are fighting for all Sarawakians. The GPS manifesto is not an empty promise like the PH manifesto used to be,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan.

The Premier also said if GPS secured the people’s mandate, Sarawak’s voice would be heard in Parliament.

“I am confident the majority of Sarawakians chose GPS. If we win all 31 seats, we will have a stronger voice in Parliament.

“We now are on our own and we make our own direction for Sarawak that is in line with the will of the people of Sarawak. We do not need to consult and refer with others,” he said.

Among the GPS leaders who attended the launching of the manifesto were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president Senator Datuk Paul Igai who represented party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and PBB permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.