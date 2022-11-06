GRS candidate Yee aspires to create new KK

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for Kota Kinabalu, Yee Tsai Yiew, aspires to create a new Kota Kinabalu where the city will be connected with LRT services, and where flood issues are addressed.

“With the new KK, I hope for the LRT in the future. That would be great if we have one,” she said when met during her walkabout at Foh Sang, Lido and Gaya Street on Sunday.

She added that the LRT service proposed will connect Kota Kinabalu with the surrounding areas of Luyang, Likas and others.

“This will indirectly ease traffic congestion and minimise the traveling time of the public. It will also bring prosperity to the business ecosystem,” she said.

She is also proposing a comprehensive drainage and irrigation plan for Kota Kinabalu to address flooding issues.

Yee is optimistic with the public welcome she received during the walkabout.

“The acceptance of the people is encouraging. I got to know a lot of people,” she said.

Yee who is from Parti Bersatu Sabah, a coalition party in GRS, will be contesting for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat in the upcoming 15th General Election.