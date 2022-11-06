In Balai Ringin, eight families left homeless after fire razes workers’ quarters in plantation

KUCHING (Nov 6): Eight families were made homeless after the workers’ quarters that they were staying in at an oil palm plantation in Jalan Melikin, Balai Ringin were razed to the ground this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said none of the 16 residents of the workers’ quarters was injured during the incident.

Bomba said they received a call on the incident at 9.42am and firefighters from the Serian fire station were despatched to the scene located about 44 kilometres from the fire station.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the fire involved eight units of the workers’ quarters which had already been extinguished by the workers using firefighting equipment belonging to the plantation,” it added.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operations.

The damages and cause of the fire are still under Bomba investigation.