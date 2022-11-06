Indonesian women injured after being knocked down by car at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Nov 6): Two Indonesian women were lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries after they were knocked down by a car at KM50 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 8.20am yesterday.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the incident occurred when the car, which was driven by a 33-year-old man, was heading towards Serian from Kuching.

“It is believed that the driver was speeding and lost control of his vehicle which veered onto the road divider and knocked into the two victims who were standing there,” said Aswandy in a statement today.

According to Aswandy, both victims were crossing the highway when the incident happened.

He said the two injured victims were sent to the Serian Hospital for medical treatment by the driver himself and were given outpatient treatment.

“The weather was clear during the accident and we are still investigating this case,” said Aswandy.