KKB hailed for six decades of contributing to state development

KUCHING (Nov 6): The Sarawak government is proud of KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) for having contributed significantly to the development of the state for 60 years.

The group’s business scope was initially over engineering, construction and manufacturing, but it later expanded into oil and gas(O&G) and became a public listed company in 1994.

Within 10 years, the KKB Group through its subsidiary Oceanmight Sdn Bhd, has been awarded 14projects majoring in offshore fabricated steel structures.

This was said by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in his speech for KKB’s ‘Employees Appreciation Night’ on Saturday, held in connection with the group’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Adding on, Dr Sim also commended KKB’s management and staff ‘for a job well done, and for making Sarawak proud’.

“Malaysia is 59 years old, KKB is 60 years old. A company in Sarawak, in the jungles of Borneo, has shown the world that it has the world standards. Congratulations!

“Sixty years – it is a very auspicious occasion to the Chinese; it represents the 12 stages of in a life cycle. It is not easy to get to the 12 stages, Dato Sri (referring to KKB founder, chairman and group managing director Dato Sri Kho Kak Beng).

“From my late father’s generation to the current generation, it shows that the company’s success is across generations.

“This is what we are here for – to build your second generation, and that’s why it is so important,” said Dr Sim.

KKB began as a one-man journey, and has given employment to over 1,000 employees since 1962.

“It is only with teamwork and cooperation of all KKB’s hardworking and loyal people that they can enjoy the fruit of success to this day.

“It is the value of the company that’s worth more than the value of the capital.

“You must dare to dream, you must work hard. The management and staff have worked very hard and they give back to the company.

“I want to thank KKB for its contributions to and that is very dear to our GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) state government, and I am very sure that KKB’s success is so important in contributing to Sarawak Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, KKB Engineering Bhd executive director Kho Poh Lin said the company was very proud of having many staff members who had been with them for many years.

“We are happy to inform that some of you will be honoured by the company in recognition of your long service and contributions. Kudos to all the proud recipients!

“Many of you have also put in extra working hours without hesitation and without demand, and sacrificing your precious time with your families and with your friends.

“You have not gone unnoticed. We, therefore, take this opportunity to say a big thank you for your full dedication, your hard work and your drive and enthusiasm to go the extra mile in contributing to the growth and success of the KKB Group.

“Let us continue to roll up our sleeves and continue the journey with more dedication than ever.If we made this much progress, think what we could do the next five years, 10 years and beyond.

“Since our founder and our mentor Dato Sri (Kho Kak Beng)has tirelessly ‘fabricated’ and ‘galvanised’ KKB’s ladder of success since 1962, it is only prudent that we should continue to emulate his footsteps, including our future younger generations,” said Poh Lin.

KKB is engaged in the supply of household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, construction of roads and bridges, supply of steel water pipes, civil construction of water distribution networks throughout Sarawak, fabrication of street lighting columns, as well as fabrication of steel structures for airports and also for hydroelectricity power plants.

The Saturday night event was attended by more than 600 staff members of the company.