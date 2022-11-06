Sunday, November 6
GE15

Lively flag war decorates Lawas as GE15 looms

By Philip Kiew on Sarawak

Flags, posters and billboards paint Lawas in white and red.

LAWAS (Nov 6): The tempo of the 15th General Election (GE15) in Lawas has picked up with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) flags decorate the town red and white in strategic locations.

However, GPS’ presence was more pronounced as their flags are seen on major roads and villages compared to flags from PSB or Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

A ‘tambang’ boat adorned with GPS flags crosses Lawas River to Kampung Seberang.

Lawas incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong from GPS will take on PSB secretary-general Baru Bian, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, and PKR Lawas chairman Japar Suyut.

A survey by The Borneo Post found two large billboards of Baru Bian in Lawas town but GPS’ election materials were spread more extensively from town to villages while PKR’s was inconspicuous.

The ‘I Love Lawas’ landmark has also been decorated with a GPS flag.

A Lawas local, Rohani Mohammad from Kampung Punang said she was excited to see so many party flags and a lively atmosphere.

“But if you follow (the road to Punang) there are less flags – there are indeed flags but not as many as usual,” she said.

