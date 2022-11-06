Lively poster, flag wars in Sibu as GE15 looms

SIBU (Nov 6): The political temperature in the riverine town here is rising with poster and flag wars between political parties contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) picking up pace immediately after Saturday’s nomination day.

Posters and flags can be seen lining up roadsides and large billboards erected at various roundabouts here.

The riverine town is expected to see intense battle in its two seats, namely Sibu and Lanang parliamentary constituencies.

An observation along traffic-heavy Jalan Salim and Jalan Wong King Huo here saw flags of contesting parties namely Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) lining up along the roadsides.

Banners of candidates were also seen mounted along the roadside.

At several roundabouts, party workers were spotted racing against time to erect billboards.

It is expected more flags and posters will be mounted as the election fever picks up.

Sibu will see a three-cornered fight between DAP, GPS and PSB. Incumbent Oscar Ling of DAP will defend the seat against GPS’ Clarence Ting and PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Lanang will see a four-cornered fight between DAP incumbent Alice Lau Kiong Yien taking on GPS candidate Wong Ching Yong, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Priscilla Lau and independent candidate Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.

The two parliamentary seats here are considered as ‘hot’ seats.

There are six hot seats in the central region. The other four being Selangau, Saratok, Julau and Sarikei.

Meanwhile, a voter in the Sibu parliamentary, Abdul Taib Rosli, said the mounting of candidate’s flags and posters is indeed awaited by various walks of life.

“Because it has been some sort of a tradition, where if there is a state election or a general election, the excitement of hanging flags or posters will be eagerly awaited.

“This is proof also that if there is a state election or general election, we will see the party machinery showing creativity in mounting posters or flags.

“Yes, I agree that in this digital age, digital campaigns and posters are also important to promote campaign materials on social media. But if the party machinery is good at taking advantage of the creativity of hanging flags and posters, it can indirectly attract voters, not to mention a good introduction to Undi18, who will go out to vote for the first time in this GE15,” he said.

Another Sibu constituent, Mohd Safree Mohd, pointed out that using flags and posters in election times is one of the strategies during campaigning.

He opined that the mounting of flags and posters may no longer be relevant in this digital age.

He listed out the high cost of preparing campaign materials and equipment as among the reasons.

“In today’s widespread use of digital technology. Candidates should use social media as a means of campaigning, including voting using digital technology instead of paper ballots,” he suggested.

Councillor Jimmy De Rozario, however, opined that the use of physical flags and posters is still relevant depending on situations.

He noted that while the younger generation are IT-savvy, the older generation still prefer to read posters and see the party flags.

Businessman Simon Wee, said election paraphernalia helps political parties to command their presence in the respective areas.

“Though we are in the digital age, I believe these items are still very helpful especially in rural areas and small towns,” he said.