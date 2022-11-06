Lo says people must move forward with GPS

KUCHING (Nov 6): Gabungan Part Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Stampin, Lo Khere Chiang, said the challenge in this 15th general election (GE15) is to convince the people to move forward with the coalition.

“When GPS does well, when Sarawak does well, Stampin will also do well and the whole of Sarawak will do very well.

“The challenge now is to convince the people to go forward, as GPS is the only answer to Sarawak’s quest for all our rights and to protect Sarawak’s rights,” he told reporters when met after the nomination of Stampin candidates at Padawan Municipal Council yesterday.

Lo added that Sarawak is already doing very well under the GPS government.

“We have a very strong State Legislative Assembly to protect our rights.

“We want to send 31 parliamentarians from Sarawak to parliament for the sake of protecting Sarawak’s rights and demanding Sarawak’s rights, pursuant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

On his plans for Stampin, he said he would ‘work hard and go for it’.

Lo is in a three-cornered battle with incumbent Chong Chieng Jen (PH-DAP) and Lue Cheng Hing (PBK/PSB) in this GE15.