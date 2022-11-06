Minister wants immediate assistance provided to family of late Sarawakian hockey player

IPOH (Nov 6): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has asked for immediate assistance to be provided to the family of a 14-year-old Sarawakian National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) trainee who died at the Perak National Sports Council (NSC) hostel here this morning.

He said the NSC, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and NHDP were told to ensure all matters pertaining to the handling of Bill Wolfson Lianie’s remains go on smoothly.

“With deep sorrow, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the family of the NHDP Goalkeeping Clinic trainee who died this morning.

“Wolfson is believed to have died from a seizure after taking his bath in his room in Ipoh,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Faizal also prayed that his family, friends and the Sarawak Hockey Association will be patient and be given the strength in facing this difficult moment.

The late Wolfson, who had been participating in the goalkeeping skills clinic at the Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy, had complained of discomfort and giddiness and collapsed suddenly in his room at 7am today.

The teenager is among the goalkeepers from the NHDP district training centre at SMK Penrissen in Kuching who had been selected for the two-day clinic that began yesterday at the academy here.

He had been accompanied by Sarawak Youth Head coach Wilina Mac Carina Wilson and arrived in Ipoh on Thursday to participate in the clinic held in conjunction with the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament. – Bernama