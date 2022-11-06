MMA reminds candidates to mask up, be vigilant during campaigning period

KUCHING (Nov 6): All 15th General Election (GE15) nominated candidates are reminded to wear face masks throughout the campaigning period, and to make a point to self-test.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Muruga Raj said that though the country may be transitioning to endemicity but Covid-19 is still around and there is still a need to protect the vulnerable.

Older people and those with co-morbidities can still be at risk of severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation, so the right thing to do would be to take the necessary precautions, he said in a statement today.

“Although not compulsory, the use of face masks is highly recommended at this time where many gatherings will be taking place across the country.

“I don’t think any of the candidates will want to risk contracting the virus at this time, and be left with no option but to cut short their campaigning. So to avoid this, it would be wise to take precautions,” he further added.

Yesterday was the GE15 nomination day which marks the start of the two weeks campaigning period, ahead of the polling day on Nov 19.