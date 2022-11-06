Peter Anthony detained to assist probe into commotion outside Tenom nomination centre

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Police have detained Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony following a commotion outside Dewan DSP Antanom on nomination day yesterday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said Peter was detained last night to facilitate police investigation.

“Police detained a candidate to facilitate investigation following a commotion at a nomination centre in Tenom.

“A police report has been lodged and the case is being investigated under Section 24A(2) of Elections Act 1954 and Section 147 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Peter, who is the former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, was detained just before midnight yesterday after he went to the Karamunsing police station in Kota Kinabalu to give his statement.

Idris said Peter was however released shortly after his statement was recorded.

It was learnt that the Melalap assemblyman was released early Sunday morning.

Yesterday, police were forced to fire tear gas after KDM supporters allegedly caused commotion outside the nomination centre for the Tenom parliamentary constituency at Dewan DSP Antanom .

It was believed that the incident happened around 10am when Peter’s nomination paper was rejected by the Election Commission (EC).

The rejection immediately caused a commotion outside the nomination centre as supporters, carrying party flags, ran and shouted in anger outside the nomination centre.

They were also seen pushing through the police’s light strike force personnel on duty at the scene.

Police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse the rowdy crowd when they apparently refused to back off and stop their commotion.

Peter, however, managed to run into the centre amid the chaos and remained inside with his lawyer to argue against the rejection.

Videos of the incident had gone viral in social media showing supporters running away from the nomination centre to a nearby field.