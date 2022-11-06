PKR S’wak confident of winning at least five seats in GE15

MARUDI (Nov 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is confident of winning at least five out of 16 seats that the party is contesting in this 15th general election (GE15).

PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan said that the five seats are Miri, Baram, Saratok, Betong and Puncak Borneo.

“Of course, we aim to win all (16 seats), but looking at pre-nomination day, I would say we are looking good at five seats namely Miri, Baram, Saratok, Betong and Puncak Borneo.

“It could be more later as we go into campaigning, with more information coming in from Peninsular Malaysia and that the people will start to understand our struggle for a just, fair and inclusive government,” he said in an interview here.

He added that PKR Sarawak is not intimidated by the other political parties calling the party as a ‘Malayan-based party’.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is only contesting in 31 seats of 222 parliamentary seats, and we have record that they will never support Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“And now, since Perikatan Nasional (PN) is also contesting in a few seats in Sarawak, I believe they are not going to support PN as well (to form federal government),” said Roland.

This, he said, would leave GPS with the only option which is Barisan Nasional (BN), whose leader is now in jail.

Therefore, Roland hoped the people will understand PH stance and not waste their time to vote for GPS.

“We have potential leaders to be in the next federal government, including myself. I am not boasting, but looking at my performance and position in the party, as well as my relationship with leaders at national-level,” he said.

As for PKR’s challenges during this election, Roland said the party is now focusing on mobilising voters to go back to vote at their respective voting station.

He called on voters to make some sacrifice during this election to go back to vote.

“We cannot ignore this election. This is a very crucial time and I hope voters will go back to vote this time,” Roland said.

In GE15, PKR is fielding Roland in Baram, Chiew Choon Man (Miri), Diog Dios (Puncak Borneo), Saratok (Ibil Jaya), Patrick Kamis (Betong), Sopian Julaihi (Petra Jaya), Tay Wei Wei (Sri Aman), Langga Lias (Lubok Antu), Mohd Fauzi Abdullah @ Joseph (Kanowit), Abdul Jalil Bujang (Mukah), Umpang Salang (Selangau), Khusyairy Pangkas Abdullah (Kapit), Abun Sui Anyit (Hulu Rajang), Zolhaidah Suboh (Sibuti), Racha Balang (Limbang) and Japar Suyut (Lawas).