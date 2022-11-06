Premier: Bill to implement anti-hopping law to be tabled in next DUN sitting

KUCHING (Nov 6): A Bill to facilitate the implementation of anti-hopping law in Sarawak will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting by this month’s end, revealed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Bill will seek to amend the Sarawak Constitution that will allow for an anti-hopping law to prevent party hopping – similar to the Anti-Hopping Bill that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat in August.

“By the end of this month, we will amend our Constitution during the DUN Sitting and we will strengthen it with the anti-hopping law.

“We don’t want ‘frogs’ in Sarawak either because if there are too many of them, it will be hard with all their ‘croaking’ here and there,” he said the Sri Aman Division Sarawakku Sayang Programme at Engkilili Multi-Purpose Hall in Engkilili today.

With an anti-hopping law in place, Abang Johari said this would ensure that elected representatives would not be able to switch parties at a whim.

“For instance, if a candidate wins as an Independent, it will be difficult for this Independent elected rep (to join a party).

“The same also applies to a state assemblyman who wants to jump (to another party). If they want to jump, get out,” he remarked.

He also urged voters to think wisely when voting for who best to represent them be it at state or federal level.

“Do not simply cast your votes for someone to be your elected rep but this person ended up being a ‘frog’.

“We do not want ‘frogs’ in Sarawak because the people need elected representatives who have integrity,” he stressed.

In his speech, Abang Johari also announced that this DUN Sitting will see the tabling of a Bill to set up the sovereign wealth fund.

“Other states do not have this. Only Sarawak will have a sovereign fund.

“I do this because our revenue has increased so we must safeguard the fortunate for the future generations in Sarawak,” he said.

He said he would also be tabling the State Budget, which will be one that is of “double digits.”

“This State Budget is “boleh tahan” (not bad). It will be a double-digit billion Ringgit budget because our revenue has increased.

“But I will reveal more about it during the coming DUN Sitting,” he said.

The coming DUN Sitting will start from Nov 21, two days after the 15th General Election (GE15).