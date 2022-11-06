PSB does not answer to peninsula bosses, says Priscilla Lau

SIBU (Nov 6): Constituents of Sibu and Lanang will have nothing to lose if they vote for Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidates in the coming 15th general election (GE15), said the party’s Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau.

She said PSB would not shortchange Sarawakians if its candidates got elected, and it does not have to answer to any bosses from Peninsular Malaysia.

“You will have nothing to lose if you elect me and (party president) Dato Sri Wong. We are not capable of stealing from you, we have no issue of bossku.

“A vote for DAP or GPS is a vote for bossku. One bossku has been put behind bars and there are still many bossku over there (in Peninsular Malaysia). They have been robbing us off our resources.

“Come on, Sarawak. Wake up, Sarawakians, make sure your right to vote is sacred, and make sure your only vote can save Sarawak,” she said during the PSB ceramah here last night.

Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh aspires to wrest Sibu from Democratic Action Party this polls. He will be facing incumbent Oscar Ling and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Clarence Ting.

Lau wondered why Sarawakians would still buy the promises made by Peninsula-based parties as she claimed that they could not change Sarawakians’s life for the better.

She appealed to electorates here to vote for Sarawak and not casting their votes for the benefits of Peninsular Malaysia.

She asserted that voting for Peninsula-based parties was akin to not loving one’s own family but showering love for one’s neighbours.

“It is also like leaving your door wide open and welcoming outsiders to come and steal from you. Our votes should serve to work for a better future for our children,” she said.

She said voters here “have a choice” and “have a voice”.

“It’s not that we don’t have a choice. Before you cast your vote (on Nov 19), have you ever thought about (some politicians) coming to mislead you every five years?

“They (Pakatan Harapan) say Anwar (Ibrahim) will be the next prime minister (if they win this election). GPS also said they want to deliver all the 31 seats. Well, GPS has been there for almost 60 years, what have they done?

“(DAP chairman) Lim Guan Eng said before that Sarawak would go bankrupt in three years. We should ask him whose money Putrajaya has been getting from,” said Lau.

She observed that every election, DAP Sarawak would have their leaders from Peninsular Malaysia coming in to campaign for them.

She claimed that this was because Sarawak DAP leaders were not as capable of delivering talks.

She further claimed that some voters of Lanang had no clue what their incumbent Alice Lau looked like even after two terms.

“She (Alice) has been elected for two terms and before the first time, we even campaigned for them. I have been moving on the ground, some voters asked me, ‘You Lau, too? Alice Lau?’

“I replied, ‘No, I’m Priscilla’. She was elected for 10 years, but some people still don’t know her,” Lau added.

It will be a four-cornered fight in Lanang between Alice, Priscilla, GPS’ Wong Ching Yong and Independent Datuk Wong Tiing Kiong.