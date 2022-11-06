Puteri Dang Balai Yayasan Sarawak 5 crowned ‘King of the River’ in Sarawak Regatta 2022

KUCHING (Nov 6): Puteri Dang Balai Yayasan Sarawak 5 was crowned as ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) in Sarawak Regatta 2022 after facing stiff competition from Binladen 4 team.

The team from Yayasan Sarawak, which had won in 2018, reclaimed the coveted title again beating Binladen 4 and team Udak in the Raja Sungai 30 Men Paddlers category, to pocket the RM20,000 cash prize and lift the TYT Trophy.

Team Binladen 4 from Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Pantai Damai received RM10,000 while team Udak walked off with RM8,000.

A crowd of about 5,000 thronged the Kuching Waterfront to watch the action along Sungai Sarawak yesterday. Prizes were presented by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who was representing Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

According to the winning team’s manager Mohd Adzlie Ibrahim, their rowers are mostly from Kampung Bintawa Hilir, which is also located nearby a river.

“I was nervous as it was a heated competition between the rivals but I was then confident in winning.

“I fully believe in the rowers for the team although I only managed from afar,” he told reporters after the Sarawak Regatta 2022 closing ceremony.

He also revealed that Sarawak Regatta 2023 preparation in terms of the budget is ready and there will be a three month training period for next year.

Also present during the closing ceremony was Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli, Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, DBKU mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan.