Sarawakian hockey player dies while attending training programme in Perak

IPOH (Nov 6): A National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) trainee from Sarawak who was attending a goalkeeper skills workshop at Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy here, died at the Perak National Sports Council hostel this morning.

Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said Bill Wolfson Lianie, 14, who had complained of discomfort and giddiness, suddenly collapsed in his room at about 7am.

“NHDP management called for an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

“After several attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead and until now the cause of death cannot be ascertained,” he said when met by Bernama at the hospital’s forensic department here today.

He said Wolfson was one of the goalkeepers under the NHDP district training centre at SMK Penrissen in Kuching, who was selected to attend the clinic organised by NHDP from yesterday until today.

He said the deceased who was accompanied by Sarawak Youth head coach, Wilina Mac Carina Wilson, arrived in Ipoh last Thursday for the goalkeeper clinic in conjunction with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

“NHDP management has contacted his family and is liaising with the hospital, and his aunt is on her way here to help make arrangements for his remains to be flown to Kuching,” he said.

Shapawi said caretaker youth and sports minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was saddened by the news and has instructed the council, the Malaysian Hockey Federation and NHDP to facilitate the funeral arrangements. – Bernama