Sarawak’s reign as Para Sukma overall champions ends

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): The Sarawak contingent failed to realise their mission of winning the Para Sukma overall title for a record 14th time. They finished second to surprise package Sabah in the Para Sukma XX MSN which ended yesterday.

After six days of competition in 10 sports events, Sarawak collected a total of 50 gold, 47 silver and 49 bronze medals (146 medals).

This was short of the 64 gold medals that they targeted in the bid to retain the overall championship.

Sabah were crowned the new overall champions and for the first time with its haul of 54 gold, 36 silver and 35 bronze medals. Johor finished in third place (38-30-25).

In fourth to fifth positions were Selangor (28-26-24) and Perak (25-15-14).

Sabah had outperformed Sarawak in their traditionally strong events —athletics and swimming — but they also did well in other sports.

On the final day of athletics competition at MSN Mini Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday, Sarawak collected three more golds, seven silvers and five bronzes for a total medal tally of 20 golds, 16 silvers and 17 bronzes.

One of the medallist was Davis Machang, who was hoping to end his final Para Sukma appearance on a high by targetting three individual gold medals. He had won the javelin on Thursday and discus on Saturday. However, he only managed to win the silver in the men’s F34 shot putt with a best throw of 6.30m, losing to Lelantan’s former powerlifter Hazrin Che Hassan who registered 6.34m in sixth and final attempt.

“Yes, l do feel disappointed for not achieving my target of three golds in this Para Sukma but l am also happy for trying my best and contribute two golds and a silver to the Sarawak Para Sukma Contingent,” he told The Borneo Post.

Sabah won the most gold among all states in athletics with 30 golds, 18 silvers and 17 bronzes.

Meanwhile, at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil, Sarawak were also outdone by Sabah which collected 12 golds, five silvers and six bronzes. Sarawak settled for third place in the sport with 10 golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

For the record, Sarawak had been overall champions in every edition of Para Sukma till this year: 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 , 2016 and 2018.