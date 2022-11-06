Semporna chamber donates RM100,000 to build statue of former president

SEMPORNA (Nov 6): The Semporna Chinese Chamber of Commerce donated RM100,000 to build the statue of its former president, the late Datuk Seri Panglima Gan Sau Wah J.P. statue.

Its president, Datuk Peter Gan, made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony of the statue at the Semporna Chung Hwa grand hall in SJK(C) Nyuk Hwa here, the only Chinese primary school in the district fully developed by the chamber.

Peter described the setting up of the statue as most important and meaningful, as it can inspire the young generation to follow the footsteps of the late president, who is also his father, in achieving greater future.

“This statue symbolizes the determination, passion and dedication of my late father in preserving our Chinese education, culture and tradition by setting up this primary school despite all odds, as well as to safeguard the Chinese business community in the district.

“It is our chamber’s hope to nurture young generation and to prepare them for pursuing higher education, so that they may one day return and to serve the community here,” he said.

As such, he sincerely hoped the teachers of the school would not only provide the pupils with educational knowledge, but also teaching them to be responsible and grateful towards the school and community here.

“Here lie the effort and hope of our chamber’s former members and past presidents, let’s not let them down, let’s make this school a better place for our present and future generation to study and to gain knowledge,”

Also present at the ceremony was Peter’s wife, Datin Lim Chiu Yee who represented the late Gan’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Lim Kim Fung to jointly officiate the inauguration ceremony.

Weighing about 12 tonnes, the statue was crafted in Fujian, China. It was completed earlier, but due to the pandemic, the statue could only be shipped to Semporna last month.