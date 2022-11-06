Support local-based parties that aspire to fight for S’wakians’ interests, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Nov 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is calling upon voters here to support local-based parties that aspire to fight for Sarawakians’ interests without fear or favour.

Taking on incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Clarence Ting in the Sibu parliamentary seat this election, Wong said it was time for Sibu voters to ponder what the Peninsula-based party had done for town dwellers here.

“We hope that Sibu voters will stay calm and support local-based parties. You supported DAP from Peninsula; and after they spread their wings to Sarawak, what have they done?

“They were part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for 22 months (since they won the 2018 election) but they could not even recognise UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) as promised.

“Do not buy their promises. As for GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), they have to comply with what their bosses in Peninsula say. Only the local-based parties can fight for Sarawakians without fear or favour,” he said when launching PSB manifesto at his service centre here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, pointed out that Sibu town used to be booming with banking, financial and commercial activities.

He pledged to restore such glory if he wrested the Sibu seat from DAP on Nov 19.

“If I’m elected, I will bring in more foreign investments to develop manufacturing and agriculture industry, and all that,” said the former state second finance minister for 16 years.

He recollected that Sibu used to enjoy prosperity between the 1970s and 1990s during when the town had recorded progressive growth.

Given this, he hoped that voters here would support PSB’s candidates to restore the glorious days of Sibu.

He said PSB would go all-out to create employment opportunities by bringing about the development of manufacturing and tourism sectors here.

“In Sibu, we have Rejang River. We can develop our agriculture and tourism sectors to create more job opportunities to avert brain drain,” he pointed out.

Wong said PSB would also emphasise the importance of preserving racial and religious harmony in the state.

He added: “With such stability, we can bring about more development to Sibu.”

PSB launched its state-level manifesto in four languages namely Chinese, English, Bahasa Malaysia and Iban.

Among the commitments of the party are restoring Sarawak’s rights, combating inflation, stemming out corruption, eradicating poverty, providing affordable housing, offering greater opportunities for youth and women in education and employment, and tourism development.

In this parliamentary election, PSB is fielding seven candidates.

Apart from Wong, other candidates are Lawrence Lai (Miri), Baru Bian (Lawas), Wilson Entabang (Sri Aman), Iana Akam (Puncak Borneo), Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Lubok Antu) and Elsiy Tingkang (Serian).