Tiong unveils seven-point ‘GPS Bintulu’ manifesto

BINTULU (Nov 6): Bintulu incumbent Dato Sri Tiong King Sing of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on Sunday unveiled seven points in his 15th general election (GE15) manifesto for the constituency.

The seven points are on the economy; personal rights and public health; education; affordable housing scheme, public services; peace and security; and infrastructure.

The five-term incumbent, who launched his ‘GPS Bintulu’ manifesto here yesterday, believed that the people should have a better income since Bintulu is well-known for its oil and gas industry.

“For over 20 years of continuous growth, Bintulu has steadily progressed from a simple fishing village to a diversified economic and industrial furnace.

“Infrastructure has been upgraded, living standards vastly improved, foreign companies are keen to settle here to build their factories, and job creation has multiplied.

“Especially in the oil and gas sector, we are committed towards an integrated, value-added, downstream industrial petrochemical hub as a transformative target to build a foundation and launch pad for Bintulu’s next glorious chapter.

“To bring Bintulu into a new era of growth and next-level development, we must cultivate our local talents, resources, and latent potential by tailoring precise economic strategies to develop our industrial and broader economic foundations,” he said, adding that this would bring a multi-fold increase to the economy and per capita incomes.

He added the federal government also needs to look at effective ways to solve the long queue issues faced by people who try to seek medical treatment, and in the event government hospitals cannot accommodate them, how the private hospital can help.

He said since 2019, with an increase in population and more medical demands year by year, it is crucial to expand the scope of the hospital’s services with more specialities in the coming years.

On education, Tiong said will try to remove barriers to education for everyone and guarantee access to higher education.

He also said he had been working on a solution for Sarawakian children without identification documents who were unable to go to the university.

“We find people actually born in Sarawak, unfortunately in the olden days they didn’t have citizenship, which they inherited from generation to generation.

“We have been quite successful in getting a number of people who already have citizenship,” he said.

Tiong said he is committed to ensuring young children will have the opportunity to further their studies because in some low income families they cannot send their children for higher education.

“We will look for a solution on how the government can accommodate children from the low income group to have better education,” he said.

Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, first won the Bintulu seat in 1999.

In this GE15, he is being challenged by Chiew Chan Yew of Pakatan Harapan and Duke Janteng of Perikatan Nasional.