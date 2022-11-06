Trio arrested for illegally flying drones over 2 nomination centres

KUCHING (Nov 6): Three men were arrested by police during nomination day on Saturday in Kuching and Serian after they were found to be flying drones without a permit or licence.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said two police reports were received against the drone operators.

“The first arrest was made at house in Taman Peaceful, Jalan Semarak in Petra Jaya around 9.20am yesterday, with police seizing a drone from the suspect,” said Mohd Azman in a press statement today.

He added the suspect, who is in his 40s, had allegedly flown the drone at the Petra Jaya nomination centre.

For the second police report, Mohd Azman said police arrested two men aged in their 30’s for allegedly flying a drone at the Serian nomination centre.

During the arrest, police seized one drone set as well as a smartphone.

“We have opened the investigation papers under Section 447 of the Penal Code or Rule 140 of Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.”

The three suspects, he added, have been released on police bail pending the completion of the investigation.

The case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office who will determine the next course of action.

On another note, Mohd Azman said police have approved 16 permits for political parties to hold their campaign talks throughout the state.

“We are satisfied that so far, political activities or talks in the state have been conducted in a smooth manner.

“I would however like to remind every party to not go against the law throughout this 15th General Election,” he said.

Mohd Azman stressed that police will not hesitate to take action against those found to have disturbed the peace and stability in the state.