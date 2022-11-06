Umno sacks members contesting GE15 under other parties

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that Umno members who have become candidates, proposers and supporters of rival parties in the 15th general election (GE15) have been sacked from the party with immediate effect.

“Umno has examined the list of candidates who have submitted nominations and have been accepted by the Election Commission to participate in GE15.

“Based on the reports received, there are Umno members who are candidates, proposers and supporters of the opposing party.

“Their membership in Umno is hereby automatically terminated in accordance with Clause 20.11 of the Umno constitution,” he said in a statement.

He said Umno would continue to monitor the situation throughout the GE15 campaigning period and will take immediate action to dismiss party members who breach the constitution, or discredit the party’s discipline, loyalty and harmony.

“Umno will not tolerate any treacherous action by any of its members,” he said.

He was referring to incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, who both submitted nominations to defend their seat on a Perikatan Nasional ticket after being dropped by Barisan Nasional.

Similarly, Umno leader and incumbent Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin filed his nomination papers to defend his parliamentary seat and contest the Titi Tinggi state seat in Perlis as an independent candidate.

Polling is on November 19, while early voting is on November 15. – Malay Mail