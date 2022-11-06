Young PH-PKR Miri candidate hopes to bring change to country

MIRI (Nov 6): PH-PKR candidate 31-year-old Chiew Choon Man is overwhelmed with the amount of support he has been receiving to contest for the Miri seat.

The fundraiser which he started shortly after being announced as the PH-PKR candidate by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Nov 1, he said was to cover the expenses throughout the 14-day campaign period such as for the purchase of flags, flyers and posters.

On his ‘CM Chiew’ Facebook page and after the announcement was made, he posted a status calling for public’s support to help raise fund towards the election cause and among the messages he had received from his supporters and donors were ‘Work hard, young man. Please bring change to this country’.

The young lawyer was first inspired by the Malaysian ‘tsunami’ electoral debacle in 2008 general election, and also in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) political ideology in fighting for a fair and just society for all Malaysians.

“I have always wanted to strive for a better society and community for all, and therefore, have devoted myself to work hard for these changes.

“This journey has never been an easy one for me, but I will bear in mind that I get involved in politics for a reason and I wish I can bring better livelihood for the people,” said Chiew in his fundraiser post.