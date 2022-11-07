8 used cars totally destroyed by fire in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 7): Eight used cars at a premises in Jalan Batu Kitang here were totally destroyed by fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they were notified of the incident at 4.52am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire was raging and eight used cars were totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control before fully extinguishing it moments later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The operation ended at about 5.35am.