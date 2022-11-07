Abg Jo: Unfavourable experience during PH’s 22-month administration a lesson to S’wakians

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawakians must remember the unfavourable experience during the 22-month stint when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power as the federal government, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is the state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition chairman, said projects were withdrawn when PH took over the federal government and many promises were also left unfulfilled.

“PH promised a lot of things in the last federal election but none was fulfilled. Even projects approved by the previous government before PH were withdrawn.

“This is the lesson to Sarawakians and (must) not to be repeated again, as the saying goes ‘pisang tak berbuah dua kali’ (banana will not blossom twice),” said Abang Johari during a press conference after the launching of GPS’s election manifesto for the upcoming 15th General Election at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

“Although we are independent politically, we want a strong federal government because for the past few years we have wasted our time for nothing. We should concentrate on policies implementation to help the people.”

Besides, Abang Johari said a global recession might creep in the next two years and effective economic policies must be in place to weather the challenges ahead.

He further pointed out that the election manifesto will guide the state until 2030 with Sarawak enjoying financial strength to carry out people-oriented projects.

