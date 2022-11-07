‘Ageing’ Bandar Kuching constituency needs more care, says DAP incumbent

KUCHING (Nov 7): Drafting better elder care policies would be the focus of Dr Kelvin Yii, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Bandar Kuching in the 15th general election (GE15), should he receive a fresh mandate from the constituents.

According to him, the parliamentary area, which covers the state constituencies of Padungan, Pending and Batu Lintang, needs ‘a more caring economy’ given the rise of its ageing population.

“While a growing metropolitan, Bandar Kuching is also an ageing community with 32 per cent of voters aged 61 and above.

“Throughout the past four years serving in the Sarawak capital, I have been receiving calls from elderly constituents who are living alone, asking for help as they have no one to go to,” he said during a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here yesterday.

In citing United Nations (UN) statistics on Malaysia’s ageing population, he highlighted the importance of tabling a policy with a clear direction and plan in ensuring better welfare for the elderly group.

“Based on the UN statistics, 17 per cent of Malaysia’s population will be aged 65 and above by 2045.More than 20 percent of the Malaysian population will be older than 65 by 2056, up from seven per cent in 2020, according to the World Bank.

“Inter-ministerial collaboration is urgently needed to tackle Malaysia’s ageing population, especially for Bandar Kuching.

“That is why a clear policy direction and plan must be put in place and tabled in Parliament, and this is something that PH (Pakatan Harapan) and I will be pushing for in Parliament – to address the ageing society in Bandar Kuching, and Malaysia as a whole,” he said.

Elaborating, Dr Yiisaid there were few policies that he would push for in Parliament, starting with the drafting of‘elder-friendly policies’ and an ageing community preparedness plan.

“One of the main policies that I will be pushing for in Parliament, should PH be given the mandate to rule the federal (administration), is to push forthe drafting of ‘elder-friendly policies’, as well as the tabling of a national care economy and ageing community preparedness plan.

“With the realities of an ageing nation, where an increased need for care is inevitable, this could be turned into an economic asset rather than a burden with the right policies in place,” he said, adding that systematic intervention in addressing the ageing population would give better economic prospects for the country.

“Without systemic intervention, the impact of an ageing population is enormous – from a decline in productivity and economic growth to heightened pressure on public spending programmes, such as healthcare and pensions.

“That is why the government must assist the elderly folks for them to live independently and with dignity, while being able to obtain sufficient healthcare support.”

Dr Yii also believed that by incorporating a ‘care economy’, it would elevate economic prospects for the social care workers.

“This (care economy) includes providing subsidised care and carer allowances so that Malaysians are not forced to choose between work and caring for their elderly parents.

“This also seeks to ‘professionalise’ the caregiving sector, provide support and allowances to the caregivers, and also tax incentives to the employers of caregivers,” he said.

Adding on, he said such a policy should take into account ways to allow more flexible workflow that would still increase productivity.

“More and more women are now breadwinners of their households, shouldering more responsibilities since the pandemic hit. Such policy can allow a more flexible workforce for women and young families, which will help to increase productivity.

“This can also ensure better female participation in the workforce, considering that they are often made to be informal caregivers to their parents and children.

“No one should ever be put in that position where they must make a choice between working and caring for their parents,” he stressed.