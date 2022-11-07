Alice files complaint with EC over ‘rocket’ smearing in Lanang

SIBU (Nov 7): DAP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over banners in the Lanang parliamentary seat that allegedly disparages the party by using its rocket logo.

The party’s Lanang candidate, Alice Lau, described the move as ‘low class’ and of ‘no standard’, and urged those responsible to remove the banner.

“We have already complained to the EC and the returning officer, and they said they will give them two days to remove,” Lau told a press conference here yesterday without naming who the responsible party was.

“In front of all my billboards here in Lanang parliamentary area), you can see they put the rocket logo with the Chinese word for ‘lie’ on it,” she said, adding that the banner was also erected at the roundabouts at Jalan Aman and Bukit Lima.

Lau, who is defending Lanang for a third-term, said she had never encountered such a ‘low class’ tactic in all the election campaigns she had been involved in.

“I don’t think our supporters (can) accept that…I think my opponent is just (hitting) below the belt,” said Lau.

Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling echoed Lau’s view, saying that competition among opponents involved in an election should be on policies and not about resorting to unhealthy tactics to garner people’s support.

“Such tactics also reflect the character of the candidate. I call on our opponent to remove it (the materials) and avoid smearing the image of your opponent. We want healthy competition on policies,” he said.