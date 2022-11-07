Analysts optimistic about Mynews’ impending turnaround

KUCHING: Following a visit to Mynews Holdings Bhd’s (Mynews) food processing centre (FPC), followed by a meeting with deputy group chief executive officer (CEO) Dang Tai Wen and executive chairman John Ding, analysts are feeling optimistic about the group’s impending turnaround.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank) believed Mynews’ performance will be further boosted by the strategic network expansion, better efficiency, and steady improvement of both its key brands’ operations beyond the recovery from a low base.

“Our trip comprised of tours around the bakery and ready-to-eat or RTE sections of the FPC, and we gather that with the circa 150 new fixed workers that have set foot on the premises to replace the outsourced ones in September, FPC’s utilisation is on track to hit the 70 per cent target for breakeven by the first quarter of financial year 2023 (1QFY23) (October), with workers currently working 12-hour shifts,” the research firm said.

“The arrival of new labour will help to meet market demand, given the unfulfilled orders in the earlier months, ensure the supply stream to Mynews, which was compromised due to labour shortage and facilitate new product launches in order to entice and excite the markets.”

RHB Investment Bank recapped that the target to open circa 100 stores per annum remains, and management is focused on finding the right balance of stores and the right location to optimise efficiency.

“Noting that urban consumption is a key driver, management is confident in its ability to perform in the coming quarters despite market talk of a recession, supported by its geographical expansion.”

The research firm also gathered that its store breakdown now has evolved from 80 per cent in Klang Valley to around

70 per cent, thanks to its northbound expansion within the past year.

“For the sake of reinforcing the group’s brand appeal, we look forward to Mynews’ and CU’s improvements in the form of more product launches, introduction of stock-keeping units (SKUs), research and development (R&D), fine tuning of offerings to take note of product saleability, and intensified marketing engagement – all of which should effectively improve brand awareness among consumers to facilitate a turnaround.

“We continue to like CU for its scalability and prospects of fetching better margins given its wider selection of fresh food offerings and bigger sales contribution.”