Central banks raise rates to contain rising inflation

Fundamental outlook

ON Wednesday, US Federal Reserve hiked its short-term interest rate by 75 basis points to a target range of 3.75 to four per cent. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said Fed policymakers will discuss on slowing the rate of its monetary tightening but will continue its effort to contain the country’s inflation.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in past 33 years. Official bank rate stands at three per cent now, the highest since 2008.

US manufacturing index gained 50.2 in October compared with the previous month’s 50.9 reading. The result is still higher than estimate and shows slight firmness in the industrial manufacturing sector.

US payroll added 261,000 new jobs in October, lower than the previous month. Unemployment rate was at 3.7 per cent. Dow benchmark gained 401 points on Friday as traders reckoned the inflation heat has cooled down.

The eurozone inflation rose 10.7 per cent in October on an annual basis, the highest since the euro-bloc was formed. Excluding fresh food and energies, core inflation gained five per cent from a year ago, reaching a historical high.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen saw a downturn on Friday. We forecast the trend will likely be weak and prone to fall further. The range is expected to move from 144 to 148 region with selling pressure building from the top side of market. Caution is advised.

Euro/US dollar made a strong rebound on Friday. We foresee the trend might consolidate from 0.99 to 1.00 initially. Crossing above the 1.00 benchmark for settlement might lead to a gain to 1.01 before profit-takers come into the market.

British pound/US dollar stood at 1.117 on Friday. There is a tendency for the bulls to rise further and reach 1.17 if the dollar wanes. A large range is expected to occur in the market and we advise traders to adopt caution in casea whipsaw pattern emerges. We anticipate the dollar to make correction this week and propel most major currencies into recovery.

WTI Crude prices rose above US$90 per barrel on Friday. We target the market might range from US$90 to US$100 per barrel. Long traders will likely return to the market for new buying opportunity. However, beware of risk factors in case of the prices falling below the US$90 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded flat before the weekend. Market traders stayed neutral while waiting for clearer direction in the coming week. January 2022 Futures contract settled at RM4,365 per metric tonne on Friday. We project the resistance will likely emerge at RM4,600 per metric tonne, with a tendency to make a downward correction. Support is expected to surface at RM4,200 per metric tonne with strong buying interest in this area.

Gold prices hit the US$1,680 per ounce on Friday after the trend resurged. We forecast the market movement might consolidate within US$1,650 to US$1,680 per ounce initially. Piercing above the US$1,680 per ounce after mid-week might lead to a further rise to reach US$1,720 per ounce as our next target. We expect new buyers to scoop up gold positions due to the possible weakening dollar.

Silver prices was at US$19.50 per ounce to US$20.80 per ounce. The trend is almost hitting the resistance at US$21.20 per ounce. We predict the initial range will be contained from US$20.20 to US$21.20 per ounce. Breaking above US$21.20 per ounce resistance will likely lead to a further rise to test US$22 per ounce.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.